DA Davidson Weighs in on Northwest Pipe’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NWPX. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $270.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

