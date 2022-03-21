DA Davidson Weighs in on Smartsheet Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.