DABANKING (DAB) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

DABANKING (DAB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. DABANKING has a total market cap of $28,217.04 and $34.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DABANKING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00108967 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

