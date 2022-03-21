DAD (DAD) Price Down 4.8% This Week

DAD (DAD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and approximately $952,270.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00036271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00108653 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,666,562 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.