Daniel S. Loeb Sells 405,000 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE S traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 5,962,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,415. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

