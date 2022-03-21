Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.72. 6,905,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $573.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.78. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 567,354 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,742,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

