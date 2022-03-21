Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.
Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.72. 6,905,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $573.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.78. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $50.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
