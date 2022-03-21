Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.98. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 15,476 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

