DAO Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $150.55 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $150.55 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00005255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.83 or 0.07128623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.79 or 1.00177240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041311 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,948,317 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

