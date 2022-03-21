DAOventures (DVD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $474.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DAOventures has a market cap of $270,593.07 and $474.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006207 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

