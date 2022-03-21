Darwin Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 213.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.16. 72,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,540. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. The company has a market cap of $402.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,488,715 shares of company stock worth $343,857,236 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

