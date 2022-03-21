Datarius Credit Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $80,007.37 and $673.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00108973 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.