Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 10,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 653,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,718. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.