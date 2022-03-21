Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.