Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.0866 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $108.17 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.83 or 0.07128623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.79 or 1.00177240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

