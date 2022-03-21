DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $432,966.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.56 or 0.07018136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.11 or 0.99975985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041330 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

