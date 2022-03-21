Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (DFHTU)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.