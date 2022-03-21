Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.69. Delek US shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 11,819 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 201,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,741 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

