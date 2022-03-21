Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,840,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $469,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $36.09. 18,180,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

