Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 17,100 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of BancFirst worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BancFirst by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,985. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $83.51.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

