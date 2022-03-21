Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 113,600 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

