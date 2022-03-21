Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 66,000 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 974,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

