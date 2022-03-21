Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 867.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

