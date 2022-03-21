Denali Advisors LLC Buys 9,300 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Forestar Group worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 260.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Forestar Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,134 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 65,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,906. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $891.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

