Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.68. 347,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,628. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

