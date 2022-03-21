Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.24. 78,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,402. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.