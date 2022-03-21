Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. 448,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $979.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

