Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. 1,727,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,415. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.