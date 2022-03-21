Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 13,124 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 93,742.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.91. 379,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

