Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. 49,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $921.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

