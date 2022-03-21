Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of National Western Life Group worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Western Life Group news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.31 per share, with a total value of $104,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWLI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.48. 4,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547. The firm has a market cap of $779.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.37. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

