Dero Reaches Market Cap of $122.44 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Dero has a total market cap of $122.44 million and approximately $594,387.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $10.87 or 0.00025694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,311.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.72 or 0.07113285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00282454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.74 or 0.00821872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00101926 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00460609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00428162 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,262,030 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

