Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) in the last few weeks:
- 3/21/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38).
- 3/11/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/31/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/28/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
DB stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.24. 174,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
