Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38).

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/31/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

DB stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.24. 174,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

