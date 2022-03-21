Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

DB stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 230,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 497,419 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

