Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

