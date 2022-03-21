Devang Shah Sells 6,406 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $12,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,841,752. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ContextLogic by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ContextLogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

