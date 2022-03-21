Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.27, but opened at $59.95. Devon Energy shares last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 91,721 shares.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.