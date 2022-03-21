DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $468.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.97, a P/E/G ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.