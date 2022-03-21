Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,025.38 ($52.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,191,482.44). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900.

DGE opened at GBX 3,738 ($48.61) on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,657.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,706.85. The company has a market capitalization of £86.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

