Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 54,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

NYSE:DEO opened at $198.27 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.41 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.