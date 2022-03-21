Diamond Price Reaches $1.81 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $11,419.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001472 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,672,236 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.