Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Head to Head Contrast

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

89.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 32.10% 16.33% 8.94% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 3.43 $2.18 billion $12.14 10.83 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 5 14 1 2.80 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $148.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Carbon Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.