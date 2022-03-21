Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $162.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.45, but opened at $134.75. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $137.82, with a volume of 23,774 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

