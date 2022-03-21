DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Lee J. Belitsky Sells 36,473 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKS traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,747. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

