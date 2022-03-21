DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III Sells 2,626 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.93. 1,139,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,747. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

