DigitalBits Price Up 54.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $461.82 million and $3.91 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00297157 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.00755384 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

