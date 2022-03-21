Digitalcoin (DGC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $408.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $179,578.93 and $408.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,311.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.72 or 0.07113285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00282454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.74 or 0.00821872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00101926 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00460609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00428162 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,583,923 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

