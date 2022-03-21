Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Cap of $141,802.05

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $141,802.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,840.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.46 or 0.06959848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00279660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00794329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00466398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.00422018 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,578,561 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

