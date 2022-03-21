Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.66% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $78.78 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

