Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.45. 36,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 744,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDL. Morgan Stanley cut Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

