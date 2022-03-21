disBalancer Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $160,170.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.07061803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.89 or 0.99596344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041023 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,037,240 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.